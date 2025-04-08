Gardaí renew appeal 20 years after murder of Emer O’Loughlin

Garda composite image that includes a photo of John ‘Fozzie’ Griffin (top left), an ‘Eye of Horus’ symbol, a map of locations, and three images of Emer O’Loughlin. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Gardaí have made a renewed appeal on the 20th anniversary of the murder of art student Emer O’Loughlin in Co Clare.

Detectives have said they believe a man they want to speak to in connection with the killing in Ballybornagh, Tubber, is still alive.

On April 8th, 2005, human remains were discovered in a mobile home close to where Ms O’Loughlin (23) lived with her boyfriend.

The mobile home, which belonged to John Griffin, had been completely destroyed by fire.

The remains were later identified as being Ms O’Loughlin’s.

Mr Griffin went missing 10 days after the fire at the mobile home.

He was spotted going to Inis Mór in the Aran islands, off the west coast of Ireland, where his clothes were later found on a cliff top. This was believed to be an attempt to fake his own suicide.

Interpol later named him on their most-wanted list.

On May 19th, 2010, investigating gardaí exhumed Ms O’Loughlin’s remains, which were then removed to University Hospital Galway, where forensic anthropology tests were conducted.

The tests indicated she had died a violent death, and the investigation was upgraded to murder.

A spokesperson said: “Investigating gardaí are hopeful that the public can assist with efforts to trace John Griffin, formerly of the Mervue area of Galway city.

“The last confirmed sighting of him was on the Aran Island of Inis Mór.

Gardaí believe John Griffin may have information that will assist them and are eager to interview him as part of the investigation.

“Her family is still struggling to come to terms with her loss and is asking for your assistance in order to bring them closure,” the spokesperson said.

“If you believe you may be in a position to bring closure and get justice for them, gardaí would like to hear from you.”

Mr Griffin was known as “Fozzie”, and investigating gardaí believe he is still alive and, at the time of his disappearance, was assisted by a person or persons unknown in leaving Inis Mór.

Gardaí have never received a missing-person report in respect of him.

Extensive searches were conducted along the coastline after his clothing was discovered, but he has never been sighted, the spokesperson said.

Mr Griffin is described as being 180cm in height (5ft 11in), and would now be 57 years of age.

“He is of a slight build and bald on the top of his head. He often sported a beard, which was shaved off on occasion.

He has a distinctive Egyptian “Eye of Horus” tattoo on his throat area and speaks with a local accent, the spokesperson added.