‘Despicable scenes’: A total of 20 PSNI officers injured in violent incidents in Northern Ireland

A total of 20 police officers have been injured in a number of violent incidents in the last week in Northern Ireland, the police chief has said.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher slammed the “despicable scenes” which has erupted across Northern Ireland in recent days.

It comes as attacks on police officers during disorder in Derry on Saturday were widely condemned.

Ten police officers were injured and one person was arrested. Several individuals have been arrested or brought before the courts in relation to the incidents, including a 15-year-old boy.

Fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown by youths at police lines in Nailors Row in the city, with some residents having to leave their homes as a result of the violence.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it had been liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation of disorder.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn also condemned the attack on police.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood posted on X: “This is disgusting. And putting children in this position is nothing short of child abuse. Derry, resolutely, opposes this senseless violence.”

Separately, a petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Co Down in the early hours of Saturday, in an incident described by police as racially motivated.

The mosque in Newtownards was attacked at about 1am, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building on Greenwell Street.

Police said the petrol bomb did not ignite.

A far-right protest in Belfast city centre, one of two protests in the area on Friday. An antiracism Unity Over Division counter-protest also took place. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Media Assignments/PA Wire

Temporary assistant chief constable Melanie Jones said: “We continue to investigate all reports made to us in relation to the recent disorder on our streets and we will be making further arrests.

“The outpouring of support from our communities for their neighbours who have chosen to make Northern Ireland their home has been heartening, and more accurately reflects the views of most of the citizens of Northern Ireland.

It comes after thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday in an antiracism demonstration. – PA