‘Belfast will not bowed by racist hate’: anti-racism rally to be held in city after week of disorder

An anti-racism rally will take place in Belfast later on Saturday, after a week of anti-immigration rioting and disorder.

Organised by the United Against Racism group, the demonstration will start at Writer’s Square at midday before marching to City Hall.

It comes after around a thousand people gathered in the city for a counter-protest against several hundred anti-immigration demonstrators on Friday evening.

A heavy police presence and barriers were put in place to keep the two groups apart at Belfast City Hall, while Donegall Square North and Wellington Place were closed to traffic for several hours.

Protestors attend a "unity over division" protest called to oppose an anti-immigration demonstration in Belfast on Friday.

People at the anti-immigration protest were seen holding signs with slogans such as “Shankill Road says no to illegal immigration” and chanting “Send them home”.

Trade union banners and signs with anti-racism messages were held aloft at the counter-protest, with chants of “When migrant lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back” and “Belfast is anti-fascist”.

By early evening, most of the anti-immigration protesters left the area.

Police have planned a significant operation ahead of the planned protests over the weekend.

More than 120 groups are expected to take part in Saturday’s anti-racism demonstration.

A spokesperson for the United Against Racism group said: “Belfast is an inclusive and diverse city that will not be bowed by racist hate.

“On Saturday, we are urging all who oppose division to join the march and show that those who peddle racism do not speak for the majority.

“We want all trade unions, community groups, and all progressive political parties and activist groups to be there.

“Violent racists must not be allowed to control our streets or control the narrative around the problems facing our communities.

“When progressives campaign for social change, for investment in public services, or for the rights we all deserve, the far right are never to be seen.

“In every corner of this island we need to build an anti-racism movement that challenges hate, but also provides solutions to the issues we must overcome together.

“Unity is the key to overcoming hate, and unity is the key to uplifting all who have been let down by those in power.

“We must inspire confidence in all who have been intimidated and are fearful in their own homes. Belfast welcomes diversity and we are calling everyone out to showcase it.”

Rioting erupted across the UK in the wake of a stabbing of three children in Southport, near Liverpool last month. Misinformation had circulated soon after the incident surrounded the identity of the suspect.

Since last Saturday, businesses, homes and people have been targeted by anti-immigrant protesters across Belfast.

A total of 26 people have been arrested as part of investigations into disorder in recent days, with 22 people charged. – PA