Ten arrested as part of Garda operation in Mullingar

Ten people have been arrested by gardaí as part of an operation targeting criminal activity in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, in recent weeks.

The ongoing operation is being conducted by gardaí from the Mullingar division with assistance from gardaí in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Additionally, local uniform gardaí and plain clothes gardaí have been conducting patrols in the area.

All of those arrested have been charged and brought before the courts. A total of 11 properties have also been searched during the course of the investigation.

Three of those arrested appeared before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody. They are due to appear before Mullingar District Court on Monday.