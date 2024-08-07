Woman (89) murdered in Nenagh may have let killer into her home

Joan Ray (89) was strangled in her home in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, at the weekend. Gardaí think the clothing she was wearing when murdered could prove critical in identifying whoever was responsible for her death. Photograph: Facebook

Gardaí say they are following a strong line of inquiry in their investigation into the murder of an 89-year-old widow who was strangled in her home in Nenagh in Co Tipperary at the weekend.

It is understood that gardaí investigating the murder of Josephine “Joan” Ray are focusing their inquiries on people who were known to the elderly woman as there was no sign of forced entry to her terraced home at St Joseph’s Park in the town.

Garda believe Ms Ray may have known her killer and admitted them to the property some time between 8pm on Saturday, August 3rd, when she was last seen alive and midday on Sunday, August 4th, when her body was discovered by a family member.

A funeral notice, published Wednesday, stated that the remains of Ms Ray (Nee O’Meara) would repose at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

READ MORE

“Her remains will arrive at St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for her Requiem mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Killodeirnan Graveyard (E45 EV76),” the notice stated.

Ms Ray was predeceased by her husband Paddy and her daughter Joan O’Brien.

She is survived by her daughters Sarah, Frances, Mary and Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Gardaí haven’t released the results of a postmortem carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Yvonne McCartney on Ms Ray’s remains on Monday, but it is understood that investigators are satisfied Ms Ray was strangled by her killer.

Gardaí immediately preserved the scene following the discovery of Ms Ray’s body at midday on Sunday and members of the Garda National Technical Bureau travelled from Dublin to begin a technical examination of the scene which is still ongoing at the house.

Garda sources say that the technical examination of both the scene and the clothing that Ms Ray was wearing when she was murdered could prove critical in identifying whoever was responsible for her death which has shocked the local community.

Gardaí have already begun door-to-door inquiries to try to establish if anyone was seen calling to the house over the weekend and at what time. They have also begun canvassing for CCTV covering the entrance to the estate to see who may have been in the area over the weekend.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, while a Garda Family Liaison Officerhas also been assigned to support the family of Ms Ray who was a native of Carney, some 15km north of Nenagh.

Gardaí have set up an incident room in Nenagh Garda station and are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh between 8pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating gardaí who can be contacted at Nenagh Garda station at 067 50450.

Paying tribute on Tuesday, Tipperary non-party councillor, Seamie Morris said Ms Ray was “a real character, who loved her fashion”.

Ms Ray’s neighbour, Michael O’Brien, described her as having a “heart of gold, and I will dearly miss her and so will her many friends in St. Joseph’s Park and beyond”.

On Tuesday Gardai appealed for witnesses to come forward, “particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, between 8pm on Saturday 3rd August 2024, and mid-day on Sunday 4th August 2024″.

“Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí.”