Seized weapons belong to supplier of firearms to gangs, gardaí believe

Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime Justin Kelly described the Louth seizure of firearms and ammunition as 'particularly significant' as such guns were the 'lifeblood' of organised crime gangs.

Gardaí suspect a criminal gang based in the Co Louth area who owned an arsenal of weapons seized last week has been the main supplier of firearms in the Republic to organised crime gangs.

The men controlling the guns have links to the United States and two of the chief suspects being investigated are a Louth man who has resided in the Border area, including Co Louth, and an associate with US citizenship also based in the region.

Ballistics test results were awaited on the 18 seized firearms in a bid to determine if the batch is linked to other guns gardaí have seized after recent shootings, mainly in Dublin, and in other circumstances.

Garda sources said the results of ballistics testing on those firearms seized in recent years would now be cross-checked with test results from the guns discovered in Ardee last Friday. A comparison of the key characteristics of the guns, and how they were assembled and maintained, may link them, sources said. It is believed the Ardee-based gang imported gun components from abroad and repurposed them, creating full working firearms.

Gardaí seized six AR15 assault rifles and 12 semi-automatic 9mm handguns. Approximately 900 rounds of 9mm and .223 ammunition were also discovered and seized by gardaí during a pre-planned and intelligence-led operation at a premises on the outskirts of Ardee at about 2pm last Friday.

The operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Emergency Response Unit. Follow-up searches were carried out, aided by the Garda’s Louth Divisional Crime Unit, Louth Drug Units as well as the Garda Dog Unit.

The Garda said two men, both in their 30s, were arrested “on suspicion of participation in the activities of a criminal organisation to facilitate firearms trafficking”. They were being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime Justin Kelly described the seizure of firearms and ammunition as “particularly significant” as such guns were the “lifeblood” of organised crime gangs running the drugs trade.

“These would have undoubtedly been used to maim, kill and intimidate those in communities across Ireland,” he said.

Separately, gardaí seized drugs valued at €8 million and about €1 million in cash in Dublin on Friday. The drugs – cocaine, LSD, cannabis, ketamine and MDMA – and cash were seized in The Ward, north Dublin, and a man in his 50s arrested. Further searches were carried out throughout Dublin, during which more cash was seized, along with vehicles and designer goods.

The men believed to own the drugs and cash are close associates of Dubliner David Waldron. In evidence to the High Court, the Criminal Assets Bureau said he was a supplier of drugs in west and north Dublin. The court in April ruled his assets valued at about €3 million, including properties in Dublin and Wexford, were the proceeds of crime and should be seized.