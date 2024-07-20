Two men arrested over discharge of firearm and assault in Dundalk

Two men are in custody at a Garda station in the Co Louth area in connection with the discharge of a firearm and alleged assault at a residential location near Dundalk last night.
Two men in their 20s and a man in his 50s were injured during the incident at 8.30pm on Friday.
The two younger men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with non-life-threatening injuries. The third man did not require hospital treatment.
The men being held are in their 20s. One of those arrested is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. The other man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
