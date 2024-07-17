Government to introduce lower speed limits on phased basis later this year

Reduced speed limits will be introduced on a phased basis from November, starting with a 60km/h limit on local roads, the Government has said.

This will be followed early into the new year with a new reduced speed limit of 80km/h on regional roads, Minister of State for Transport James Lawless has said.

Mr Lawless said it did not make sense at present that there was a higher speed limit on some local roads than on regional roads.

The speed limit changes are part of the Road Traffic Bill 2024, described as a “short and focused” piece of legislation by the Department of Transport. It also covers penalty point reform and mandatory drug testing at the scene of serious collisions.

READ MORE

Default speed limits on national secondary roads will be cut from 100km/h to 80km/h, from 80km/h to 60km/h on rural or local roads, and from 50km/h to 30km/h on roads in built-up or urban areas.

Research has shown the exponential risk of speed with the chance of a pedestrian dying if they are struck at 50km/h is four to five times greater than if struck at 30km/h.

A large majority of deaths – 73 per cent in 2017-2021 – occurred on rural Irish roads with limits of 80km/h or more. Urban roads of 60km/h or less account for just over half of serious injuries.

The Department of Transport’s speed review last September showed this increased for “seriously injured pedal cycle users and pedestrians”, with at least eight in 10 injured on lower speed, urban roads.

Since its previous review, more than 10 years ago, many urban areas have introduced 30km/h zones but the department has said this has been inconsistent and it now favours a blanket default speed limit.