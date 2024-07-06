Man arrested after seizure of cannabis worth €6.8m in Dublin

The cannabis worth €6.8 million which was seized in Dublin this weekend. Photograph: Garda press office

A man has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €6.8 million.

The seizure was made on Friday in the Dublin 3 area as part of a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 343kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €6.8 million.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in connection with the investigation. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.