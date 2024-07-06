Man arrested after seizure of cannabis worth €6.8m in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €6.8 million.
The seizure was made on Friday in the Dublin 3 area as part of a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.
During the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 343kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €6.8 million.
A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in connection with the investigation. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
READ MORE
Parents of many of today’s 20-somethings have no idea what their adult children will do for a living
Bláthnaid Raleigh ‘disappointed’ with response of Mullingar club after conviction of one of its players for rape
‘The hotel staff started speaking Afrikaans’ - Josh van der Flier shrugs off local confusion as Ireland eye up Springboks
Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis