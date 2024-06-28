Man arrested following suspected fatal assault at house in Co Kerry

The scene of the suspected fatal assault in Castleisland. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

A man has died following a suspected fatal assault in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

At approximately 12.30am, gardaí and emergency services received a report of an unresponsive man with serious injuries outside a house at An Caislean Mór in Castleisland.

The man, aged in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body remains at the scene. The State Pathologist has been informed, and a postmortem will take place later today.

A man (40s) has been arrested and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Kerry.

The scene at An Caislean Mór is preserved for technical examination, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.