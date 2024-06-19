Man (40s) arrested in connection with death of Ukrainian man in Monaghan

The arrested man is being detained at a garda station in Monaghan. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the death of a Ukrainian man in Clones, Co Monaghan earlier this month.

The alarm was raised on June 1st when paramedics were called to treat Mykola Dernovi who was living in the property in The Diamond area of Clones.

The 46-year-old, who had come from Ukraine to live in Ireland a number of years ago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination found he had died from natural causes, although he had suffered what appeared to be injuries associated with an assault prior to his death.

Gardaí were keen to speak to a man known to the victim who is also from abroad.

They believed that man may have panicked and left Clones, which is just over 1km from the Border, possibly after Mr Dermovi’s condition deteriorated.

The man in his 40s was arrested on Wednesday contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He is being detained at a Garda station in Monaghan under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any persons with any information on this incident to contact investigating Gardaí at Clones Garda station 047 51025, the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a garda spokeswoman said.