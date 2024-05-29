Man dies, three gardaí injured following Naas fire

A man died and three gardaí were injured following a fire in an apartment complex in Naas, Co Kildare in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call to attend a fire at the property in Oldtown Demesne at around 4.15am.
The building, which is made up of around 20 apartments, was evacuated and the fire was brought under control.
[ Almost 3,000 new inpatient hospital beds to be delivered by 2031, says Donnelly ]
However a man was pronounced dead at the scene and three gardaí received medical attention following the incident.
The deceased’s body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis