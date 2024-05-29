Crime & Law

Man dies, three gardaí injured following Naas fire

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call to attend a fire at the property in Oldtown Demesne at around 4.15am. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Wed May 29 2024 - 15:45

A man died and three gardaí were injured following a fire in an apartment complex in Naas, Co Kildare in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The building, which is made up of around 20 apartments, was evacuated and the fire was brought under control.

However a man was pronounced dead at the scene and three gardaí received medical attention following the incident.

The deceased’s body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor and cohost of the In the News podcast

