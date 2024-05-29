Man dies, three gardaí injured following Naas fire

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call to attend a fire at the property in Oldtown Demesne at around 4.15am. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man died and three gardaí were injured following a fire in an apartment complex in Naas, Co Kildare in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call to attend a fire at the property in Oldtown Demesne at around 4.15am.

The building, which is made up of around 20 apartments, was evacuated and the fire was brought under control.

However a man was pronounced dead at the scene and three gardaí received medical attention following the incident.

The deceased’s body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.