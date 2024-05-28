Man arrested over ‘threatening behaviour’ with knife in Dublin city

An Garda Síochána said members of the force were liaising with the local community over the incident. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A man allegedly engaging in “threatening behaviour” while in possession of a knife in Dublin’s north inner city has been arrested.

The suspect arrested in relation to Tuesday’s incident was detained at about 9am and remained in Garda custody on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested man is known to gardaí in central Dublin and has been arrested several times before for public order incidents. The Irish Times understands he has suffered from mental health issues.

Tuesday’s incident was being viewed by gardaí as an extension of his previous behaviour rather than any deliberate targeting.

He was alleged to have been carrying a knife and to have brandished it at a bus carrying children.

“Following an incident this morning in the Parnell Square area of Dublin city centre where alleged threatening behaviour was undertaken, a male (30s) has been arrested for alleged offences under the Firearms and Offences Weapons Act,” the Garda said in a brief statement.

“The male is currently in custody in a Dublin city centre Garda station. There are no injuries reported as a result of this incident. An Garda Síochána had been conducting regular patrols in this area and these patrols will continue.”

The Garda added members of the force were “liaising with the local community and anyone impacted by the incident”.