Security guard at asylum seeker accommodation suspended after alleged assault on resident

A security guard at an accommodation centre for asylum seekers has been suspended following an alleged serious assault on a male asylum seeker on Thursday morning.

A video of the alleged assault at the Citywest accommodation hub in west Dublin shows the asylum seeker, aged 37, being held down by two men, apparently both security staff, in a dormitory. The men are wearing black trousers and shirts and high-viz vests with the same of the security company on the back.

One of the men is lying beside the alleged victim repeatedly punching his head. A third man, who also appears to be a security worker leans in and grabs the man’s hair, steadying his head, and the second man continues to punch his head with his fist.

In all, the asylum seeker is punched 16 times on the back of his head before a fourth man, also apparently a security worker, comes to the scene and says, “You’re going to knock him on the head”. The third man who had been holding the man’s hair says: “Get him up. Get him up. Get him up.” At one point the man’s head appears to flop to one side. He remains silent throughout the incident.

The alleged assault appears to have been filmed on a phone by another asylum seeker on the adjacent bed.

A spokesman for the Department of Children told The Irish Times: “We are aware of a serious incident that took place in Citywest Transit Hub. An investigation was immediately launched, and a security officer has been suspended pending the results of that investigation.

“The safety and security of International Protection applicants is a priority at all times and there is zero tolerance of violent behaviour within IP accommodation settings.

“All security personnel are Garda vetted and PSA licensed, and any breach of standard security response behaviours is not acceptable.”

The victim of the alleged assault, an African national, said he was brought to Tallaght Hospital and discharged on Thursday evening.

“I am not feeling fine. I am not feeling right,” he said. “This is not the first time security hits people here. I have been in Citywest almost five months and the security is very bad. They treat people like animals. I am scared here.”

A member of staff at Citywest, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the atmosphere in the accommodation hub as “oppressive”. They described “abuse of power” among some security staff, with “frequent overuse force and “manhandling” of asylum seekers.

A Garda spokesman said: “At this time no reports [of an alleged assault in the Citywest centre] have been received at this office”. The security company has been asked for a response.