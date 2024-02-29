Malaysian man remanded in custody over €580,000 cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport

The accused man was arrested after his flight landed at Dublin Airport on Wednesday

A Malaysian man arrested over a €580,000 cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport has been remanded in custody.

Adrian Mah Yew Beng (39), who does not have an address in Ireland, was arrested after a flight landed on Wednesday morning and Revenue officers searched baggage.

He was initially detained at Ballymun Garda Station, and was later charged with unlawful importation of cannabis and possessing drugs for sale or supply, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Beng appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday evening, which heard he replied “I have answered every question you have asked” to the drug importation allegation. He had no response to the other charge.

Garda Peter Elliot said the approximate value of the drugs is €580,000, and he confirmed that he intended to object to bail.

An interpreter was provided to the accused for his hearing but he did not address the court and has yet to indicate a plea.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said his client was not making a bail application at this stage. Judge Shalom Binchy remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

Legal aid was granted after the court was told Mr Beng has no means. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are yet to be obtained.