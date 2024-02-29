Five retired British soldiers, seven alleged IRA members investigated in Scappaticci inquiry will not be prosecuted

Five retired British soldiers and seven alleged IRA members were investigated as part of an inquiry into Freddie Scappaticci, the British army’s top agent

Five retired British soldiers and seven alleged IRA members investigated as part of an inquiry into the British army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles will not be prosecuted.

In what is the final phase of the North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decisions into Operation Kenova, prosecutors announced on Thursday there was “insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction” in relation to the 12 individuals.

The development is highly significant as it brings to an end the PPS examination of all 28 Kenova files – with no prosecutions in any of the cases.

It also comes a week before the long-awaited publication of the report of Operation Kenova, the £37 million (€43 million) independent investigation into the activities of Freddie Scappaticci, alleged to be the British military’s top IRA spy, Stakeknife.

PPS director Stephen Herron said he recognised the “deep disappointment” many victims and families will have at the decision not to prosecute and “their continuing desire for information and accountability”.

In a detailed briefing document, the PPS outlined reasons for its latest decisions, which related to incidents between 1987 and 1994 – including three murders – and were contained in six evidence files submitted by the Kenova team.

The five ex-British soldiers worked as agent “handlers” for Stakeknife – referred to as “the Source” – within the British army’s Force Research Unit (FRU), a controversial military intelligence unit which recruited and ran informers.

Two of the soldiers held the more senior positions of ‘Operations Officer’ and ‘Commanding Officer’ within FRU.

All five allegedly failed to mitigate the “obvious risks” and take “appropriate action” in relation to the agent’s activities.

“Their priority was the welfare of the Source, to the detriment of the safety of others; and they failed to disseminate intelligence or take appropriate preventative action in the cases above in order to protect the Source,” it states.

It was also claimed they allowed Stakeknife to “participate in activity beyond which was permitted in the relevant guidance”.

The decisions not to prosecute were connected to an abduction of a victim in 1987 who was released; the abduction and murder of a victim in 1988; the abduction and murder of one victim in 1989 and an abduction of one victim who was released.

The final incident related to the murder and abduction of a victim in 1994.

The PPS said it was keen to avoid causing “any further trauma to victims and families” and had taken the decision to anonymise the cases to “to minimise the potential retraumatisation of those involved”, as had been the approach agreed with investigators to previous phases of Operation Kenova decisions.

The former head of the IRA’s internal security unit, known as the “Nutting Squad”, Scappaticci was regarded as the “jewel in the crown” of British military intelligence in Northern Ireland and is believed he was involved in up to 30 murders, including 18 where he directly carried out the killings.

Scappaticci always denied he was Stakeknife and fled to England in 2003 when the media identified him. He died last year aged 77.

Originally from the Markets area of Belfast, he was a suspect in all but one of the five files considered by the PPS, but because he is now dead no decisions have, or can be, issued regarding his alleged criminality.

Mr Herron said: “In requesting the criminal investigation into Stakeknife and the conduct of those involved in running him as an agent, my predecessor Barra McGrory KC indicated he did not take this step lightly but was concerned that serious offences may have been committed.

“It is right, therefore, that a rigorous and thorough examination was undertaken by the Operation Kenova team. It was only after all relevant material had been gathered, analysed and understood that the prospects of conviction could be determined.

“Each decision was carefully considered on an individual basis, as we have sought to demonstrate through the public explanations we have issued at each phase of decision-making.”

The PPS director said the value of the investigation should “not be measured solely in terms of any prosecution decision outcome” and referred to the “victim-centred” focus of the Kenova investigation, which was ordered almost eight years ago.

“Operation Kenova sought to address communication with families in a more considerate and inclusive way and this has been widely welcomed. There is much about how they have approached their work that will serve as a model for any future legacy investigations.

“The victims and families have waited a number of years for the conclusion of these decisions. I regret that the PPS was not in a position to complete this work more quickly,” Mr Herron said.

“This was in part due to the volume and complexity of the files, but also a result of the limited prosecutorial resources available to PPS for legacy work.

“I am mindful that an interim Operation Kenova report is to be published by the PSNI next week and is to be followed by individual reports to families who suffered a bereavement.

“I hope that these reports will demonstrate the wider value of Operation Kenova investigations in providing answers to families and also setting out a fuller context and narrative on what are no doubt very challenging and significant issues of understandable public interest,” he said.