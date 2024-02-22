Donegal gardaí seize large quantity of cannabis plants in raid

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis valued at approximately €631,500 during a search of an industrial premises in Donegal town.
The searches were conducted by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local members from Ballyshannon district at an address in Donegal town on Wednesday afternoon.
During the search, a large-scale growhouse was located with cannabis plants at various stages of maturity.
The material seized comprised 500 cannabis plants and 13.5kg of cultivated cannabis herb. The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
No arrests have been made at this time, and investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this growhouse and seizure to contact the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
