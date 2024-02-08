Three people arrested by gardaí investigating suspected arson at former Ringsend pub

The scene at the former Shipwright pub on Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin following a fire at the end of last year. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Three people have been arrested by gardaí investigating an arson incident at a former pub in Ringsend, Dublin that was falsely rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The former Shipwright pub on Thorncastle Street was gutted by a fire in late December. A technical examination of the scene determined that the blaze was an act of criminal damage.

A Garda spokesman said four residential properties were searched under warrant on Thursday morning during an operation in the Dublin area.

“Two males aged in their 30s and 50s and female in her 20s were arrested and number of items of evidential value were seized, including electronic devices, in the course of the operation,” he added in a statement.

“All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for alleged offences under the Criminal Damage Act at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.”

Gardaí are still keen to speak to anyone with information about the incident and can be contacted at Irishtown station (01) 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Anti-immigrant agitators had claimed the building in Ringsend was to be used for housing asylum seekers. However, it was actually being readied for use by Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DHRE) to house homeless families, including some from the local area.

Gardaí said they were “aware of a significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use of the building”.

A number of fires have broken out at buildings rumoured to be set for use as accommodation for people seeking international protection in Ireland in recent months. The most recent incident was in Leixlip, Co Kildare this week.

The latest arrests bring to 10 the total number of people held over suspected arson attacks in recent months. Five related to the investigation into criminal damage and public order incidents on Sandwith Street in Dublin in May, where a makeshift camp being used by asylum applicants was set alight.

Two people have been charged in Co Kerry over alleged criminal damage to a residential building in Killarney on January 1st.