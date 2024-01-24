Crime & Law

Two doctors arrested over suspected fraud against HSE

Men (40s and 50s) under investigation over alleged fraud between 2017 and 2019

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Searse Street station. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The men are being held at a Garda Station in South Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Conor Lally
Wed Jan 24 2024 - 13:17

Gardaí investigating a suspected fraud against the Health Service Executive (HSE) and exchequer have arrested two doctors for questioning. Both suspects were being questioned in Garda stations in South Dublin on Wednesday.

The investigation, into a complaint of alleged fraud against the exchequer and HSE between 2017 and 2019, is being carried out the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB). It is focused on probing alleged excessive claims for payments made to the HSE over a period of several years.

“Investigating gardaí have today arrested two males, aged in their mid 40s and and the other in his late 50s, in the Dublin region, on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 71 Criminal Justice Act 2006,” Garda Headquarters said in a brief statement.

“Both males are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 in South Dublin Garda station.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

The provisions of the arrests relate to alleged crimes committed by several people in a systematic or organised manner. A Section 50 arrest allows for a suspect to be detained for up to one week without charge.

