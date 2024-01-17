Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting gunman Tristan Sherry

Gardaí outside Browne’s Steakhouse, Blanchardstown after an incident on Christmas Eve in which Tristan Sherry was killed and Jason Hennessy Snr was fatally wounded. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Detectives investigating an attack that claimed the lives of two men in Dublin on Christmas Eve have arrested a teenager.

The teenager was detained under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and was being questioned on suspicion of assaulting one of the victims, Tristan Sherry. He is the sixth suspect in the case to be questioned by gardaí.

“The male is currently detained a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the Garda said in a brief statement.

Sherry (26), from Finglas, and Jason Hennessy Snr (48), from Corduff, suffered fatal injuries during a shooting in Browne’s Steakhouse, Blanchardstown on December 24th.

Sherry was one of two armed men who went into the restaurant at about 8pm, opening fire and wounding Hennessy. However, as Sherry tried to escape, he was overpowered by people on the premises and killed in the process.

While Sherry died on the night, Hennessy did not die until around 10 days later, when his life support was turned off at the Mater Hospital.

Gardaí have charged four men in connection with the killing of Sherry. Three of the suspects have been charged with murder and a fourth with assault.

The firearm the father of one used on the day, a machine pistol, remains unaccounted for and gardaí believe associates of Hennessy took the gun from the restaurant before the emergency services arrived.

A teenager was arrested last week as part of the investigation into the firearm’s whereabouts but was released without charge. Gardaí are yet to make any arrests in relation to the murder of Hennessy, though sources say the investigation into his killing is progressing.

Gardaí believe Sherry was with another armed man at the scene and others in a getaway car. The investigation into Hennessy’s death is focused on identifying Sherry’s accomplice’s on the day.

The dead men were both linked to criminal factions operating across north and west Dublin that had been feuding for several years. Gardaí believe Sherry wanted to kill Hennessy as part of that feud but botched his escape from the restaurant and was disarmed and murdered.

Sherry’s funeral took place on Tuesday in his native Finglas, with a heavy Garda presence in place. A similar Garda operation is expected to be put in place for the funeral of Hennessy later this week.

His remains are due to repose at his home on the Sheephill estate, Corduff, from Thursday. His funeral Mass is scheduled to take place at 11am on Saturday at St Patrick’s Church, Corduff, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Cemetery.