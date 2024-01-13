Gardaí scour CCTV after another armed raid on Cork credit union

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an armed raid of the Clonakilty branch of Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union on Kent Street in the town. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Gardaí have begun examining CCTV footage in an attempt to identify a lone raider who held up staff at a west Cork credit union on Friday before making off with a four-figure amount of cash.

The robber entered the Clonakilty branch of the Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union on Kent Street in the town at around 12.35pm and producing a knife, threatened staff and demanded money.

Staff handed over a quantity of cash, believed to be in excess of €1,000, and the raider fled on foot. No one was injured in the robbery but staff were said to be shocked and shaken.

Gardaí were called to the scene and began taking witness statements from staff and the area was cordoned off as garda technical experts began an examination of the premises for evidence.

READ MORE

Gardaí also began harvesting CCTV footage from both the credit union and other buildings on Kent Street and have begun examining the footage in an effort to identify the raider, who had covered his face.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Clonakilty Garda station and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or the raider fleeing the scene to come forward.

They are also anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Kent Street car park or surrounding streets in Clonakilty between 12:20pm and 12:50pm on Friday.

They have particularly appealed to any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam) from the area to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in the investigation is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigators are keeping an open mind on whether the robbery may be linked to a similar robbery of Ballinlough Credit Union in Cork city on Friday January 5th, when a lone raider held up staff.

The raider, who again had his face concealed, entered the credit union building at around 10.30am and threatened two members of staff at knifepoint before making off with several hundred euros.

Gardaí believe the Ballinlough robbery may be linked to a robbery of a Spar shop on Douglas Street in Cork city and the attempted robbery of a pub on Evergreen Street four days later on January 12th.

In both instances, a lone raider threatened staff at knifepoint but failed to get any money and gardaí at Anglesea Street Garda station have appealed to the public for assistance in investigating the raids.