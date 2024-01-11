Gardaí arrest four men in Cork as part of investigation into feud between rival families

The operation was led by members of the Armed Support Unit, who met no resistance. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Gardaí investigating a series of attacks involving two feuding families have arrested four men for questioning following a major operation involving more than 50 officers in Co Cork.

Armed officers led the searches on Thursday morning at seven houses and on an area of waste ground in Charleville. Officers arrested the four suspects, ranging in age from their late teens to early 40s, for questioning about a series of attacks on houses and cars in the area over the past month.

A number of weapons including slash hooks, machetes and knives were seized during the raids. Some petrol bombs were found in stables on waste ground being used by one of the families.

It is understood that three of those arrested are from one faction in the feud while the fourth is from the rival group. Gardaí are continuing to look for another member of the second faction as he was not present when his home was raided.

The arrested men were taken to garda stations in Mallow, Fermoy and Midleton for questioning about the feud. They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

It is understood that some of those arrested have young families and gardaí waited for their children to go to school before moving on the homes. The operation was led by members of the Armed Support Unit, who met no resistance.

A small quantity of cannabis was found during the searches, which followed an operation on Wednesday when a small quantity of drugs was found and two juveniles were arrested. Both youths were later released without charge and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An informed source said the feud initially erupted a decade ago in Charleville between the same factions and has recently restarted.

“It took six months to broker a deal back in that feud 10 years ago and none of those involved in that feud were involved in this latest outbreak,” the source said. “It’s the same two families but a younger generation.”

The feud has seen both factions damage houses and cars. One man returned from the UK before Christmas with a new vehicle worth €50,000 only to wake up one morning to find every window and panel on the vehicle had been damaged with a hatchet.

“We had an attack the other night when all the men from one side were off at a boxing match and the other crowd smashed in the windows of a house, where there was a young mother in her 20s with her one-year-old baby and two teenage girls and they were terrified,” the source said.

“That was in retaliation for the windows being put in at a house belonging to the other crowd the night before, but they are all picking soft targets – women and children when there are no men at home but hopefully this operation will put a stop to it all now.”

Both sides have recorded videos threatening the other side and have posted them online. One video, since deleted, featured of one group armed with slash hooks chasing another group of men who fled near the Holy Cross Graveyard in Charleville.

A group of “concerned residents” in Charleville emailed The Corkman newspaper before Christmas to highlight the feud, which they say has left people in the town terrified despite members of the Armed Support Unit being visible on patrol in the town before Christmas.