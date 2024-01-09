Two men arrested in relation to death of man in Co Tipperary in December

The body of a man was found at a house in townland of Ballycrana in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Barry Roche/The Irish Times

Two men have been arrested in relation to the fatal assault of another man in Co Tipperary in December.

The body of a man in his 30s, Maciej Nowak, was found at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, Co Tipperary on December 27th.

On Monday evening, gardaí arrested two men in their 30s in the Dublin area as part of the investigation.

Both are detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda station in Co Tipperary.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old man, Tomasz Rozpeda, appeared in court in relation to the assault. He was remanded in custody until January 24th.

