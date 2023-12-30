Man (27) due in court in connection with discovery of body in Tipperary house on Wednesday

The body of a man in his 30s was found at a house near Kilross, Co Tipperary in the early house of Wednesday morning. Photograph: Barry Roche/The Irish Times

A man (27) is due to appear in court later today in connection with the death of a man whose body was found early on Wednesday morning at a rented house on the Tipperary-Limerick border.

The man, a Polish national, was arrested in Dublin on Thursday and brought to Tipperary Town Garda station for questioning about the death of the man who was found unresponsive in a house between Kilross in Co Tipperary and Galbally in Co Limerick.

Detectives were in contact with the DPP’s office throughout Friday as they continued to question the suspect and they received directions late on Friday to charge the man. He will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 5pm on Saturday.

The dead man, who has been named locally in Galbally as Polish national Maciej Nowak (32), was found shortly 4am on Wednesday morning in a downstairs room in the house by members of the Armed Support Unit from Cahir after they arrived to provide support to local uniformed officers.

Mr Nowak was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to University Hospital Waterford. A pathologist from the State Pathologist’s Office carried out a postmortem on Thursday which gardaí had earlier said would determine the course of their investigation.

The Garda press office later issued a statement confirming that the postmortem had been completed but investigators did not release the results. The Irish Times understands that the postmortem found Mr Nowak had suffered injuries consistent with an assault.

Mr Nowak was one of a number of Polish nationals renting the isolated two-storey house at Ballycrana – 1.5 kms from Kilross and two kilometres from Galbally – and gardaí believe he was celebrating his birthday on St Stephen’s Night with a number of other people when a row broke out.

Gardaí appealed to any person who attended the party and witnessed the assault on Mr Nowak to contact them at Tipperary Garda station where an incident room has been set up to co-ordinate the investigation which has been given all the resources associated with a murder inquiry.

“Any person with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Tipperary town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the Garda press office in a statement issued earlier this week.

The suspect arrested by detectives for questioning about the fatal assault on Mr Nowak is being held at a station in Co Tipperary where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be either charged or released.

Meanwhile, the house at Ballycrana where Mr Nowak was found remained cordoned off on Friday as detectives from the Garda Technical Bureau continued to examine the house for DNA and other evidence.

Gardaí had earlier carried out door-to-door inquiries in Ballycrana, close to the Glen of Aherlow.

It’s understood that gardaí also seized a number of mobile phones as part of their investigation and garda technical experts have been examining them to see if they can provide any information that could assist detectives in their inquiries.