Gardaí examining two properties after death of criminal stabbed in Lucan

The deceased man was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where he underwent surgery for his stab wounds. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photographer: Dara Mac Donaill / THE IRISH TIMES

A man who died in Dublin after being stabbed at the weekend had been expected to survive his injuries following surgery. Due to the unusual circumstances of his death, Garda sources said the postmortem carried out on the deceased would need close analysis to determine if the case was one of murder.

The dead man, Kevin Walsh (35), was well known to gardaí and had previously served a number of prison sentences, including for killing a man in a fight when he was a teenager.

Gardaí have sealed off and examined two scenes since the weekend, including the apartment where Mr Walsh was found injured and another property in west Dublin. It is suspected Mr Walsh was stabbed by a person known to him.

In the early hours of last Sunday, paramedics were called to an apartment in the Shackleton estate, Lucan, Co Dublin, and when they arrived they found Mr Walsh with assault injuries. When they identified stab wounds they alerted gardaí, who arrived on the scene at about 3am and began a criminal investigation.

READ MORE

Mr Walsh was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where he underwent surgery for his stab wounds. The Irish Times understands the surgery was carried out without complications. Though Mr Walsh had sustained serious wounds, they were not regarded as life-threatening.

However, his condition then deteriorated and he died in the hospital on Sunday. Garda sources said Mr Walsh had a history of addiction and had also sustained a number of injuries when assaulted late on Saturday night or into the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí said until the postmortem results, including toxicology tests, had been fully analysed it could not be determined if the dead man had been murdered. However, all the resources of a murder investigation have already been committed to the case.

The apartment where the alarm was raised was sealed off for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. While it was suspected Mr Walsh had been assaulted there, gardaí have not ruled out the possibility he was attacked at another location. A property in west Dublin has also been sealed off for analysis.

Detectives believe Mr Walsh took a taxi from Allentown in Tallaght to the Shackleton area in the early hours of Sunday and have not ruled out the possibility he had already been stabbed before taking the taxi. The investigation team, based at Lucan Garda station, is also trying to establish if the deceased was with someone around that time.

Mr Walsh, then of Allenton Green, Tallaght, was 16-years-old at the time he killed James Burke between September 22nd and 26th, 2005 at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Clondalkin. They had gone to a field to drink cans when Mr Burke, who was British, was fatally assaulted.

Mr Walsh was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years in St Patrick’s Institution, with the final five years suspended. He had more than 70 previous convictions, including for violent assault, carjacking, possession of an explosive device, robbery, handling stolen property and road traffic offences.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information about Mr Walsh’s movements last weekend to contact them. In particular, motorists who were driving in either Tallaght or Lucan between late Saturday night and 3am on Sunday, and who have dashcam footage, were asked to come forward.