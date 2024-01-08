Further arrests expected over murders, missing gun from Dublin Christmas Eve attack

Gardaí outside Browne's restaurant in Blanchardstown where Tristan Sherry was killed and Jason Hennessy snr (48) was fatally wounded on Christmas Eve. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Gardaí investigating the deaths of Tristan Sherry and Jason Hennessy, who were fatally wounded on Christmas Eve at a restaurant in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, are preparing to make further arrests.

Three men have already been charged, two with murder, in relation to Mr Sherry’s death, but there have been no arrests to date in connection to the death of Mr Hennessy (48).

The investigating team based in Blanchardstown is trying to establish the whereabouts of the gun Mr Sherry was armed with when he entered Browne’s Steakhouse. The 26 year old was was overpowered and then sustained fatal injuries. His gun – believed to be a machine pistol – remains unaccounted for.

The Irish Times understands that while Mr Sherry was with one other armed man, the second gunman was inside the restaurant for only a very brief period. Gardaí are now satisfied that he did not retrieve the gun.

READ MORE

Instead, the firearm is believed to have been taken by men known to Mr Hennessy and was removed before paramedics and gardaí arrived on the scene after the shooting.

The investigations into the murders have progressed significantly and further arrests over both fatalities and the removal of the gun are expected.

Gardaí are preparing security operations for the funerals of the two deceased. The funeral of Mr Hennessy, from Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, is expected to take place locally, possibly on Wednesday. Detectives believe he was the intended target of the Christmas Eve shooting, in which he suffered several wounds. He succumbed to his injuries in the Mater hospital last Thursday.

Mr Sherry, a father of one from Finglas, north Dublin, died on Christmas Eve, but his remains have not yet been released to his family. It is unclear when his funeral might take place.

Garda sources said both funerals were being risk assessed and that appropriate policing plans would be put in place. Uniformed gardaí would be used to provide a visible presence on the streets while back-up, including armed gardaí, would also be on hand if required.

The fatal shooting of Mr Hennessy has been linked to a feud in west Dublin which predates the pandemic and had been marked by violent incidents including drive-by shootings, petrol bombings and stabbings. However, none of that violence had proven fatal before the gun attack in the busy restaurant last month.

Gardaí are now concerned that the deaths of the two men, who were aligned to the rival factions in the feud, will lead to further violence. Detectives are hopeful they will be able to charge others in relation to the Christmas Eve shooting, which could result in key figures in the feud being imprisoned.

The investigation has been helped by good quality CCTV being available to detectives and the fact the identity of one gunman, Mr Sherry, is known to them, which has enabled investigators to focus on his associates. Gardaí believe the gunman who was with Mr Sherry escaped in a vehicle that was waiting outside the restaurant.

It appears Mr Sherry opened fire and then botched his exit from the premises, resulting in him being overpowered and then being violently attacked.