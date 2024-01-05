Blanchardstown shooting: Man (18) charged with murder of Tristan Sherry on Christmas Eve

Blanchardstown shooting: David Amah (18) of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate at Blanchardstown District Court where he was charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry. Photograph: Collins

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the killing of Tristan Sherry in a Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve.

David Amah (18) and Wayne Deegan (26) became the second and third people to be charged in relation to the death of Mr Sherry.

Gardaí believe Mr Sherry entered the restaurant and opened fire on a group of people just after 8pm on December 24th. One of the group, Jason Hennessy snr, was hit in the neck. He died of his injuries this week.

After Mr Hennessy was shot, a group of restaurant customers tackled Mr Sherry (26) and allegedly assaulted him. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Amah of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin, was charged with the murder in Finglas Garda station just after 6pm on Thursday, Sgt Emma Ryan told Blanchardstown District Court.

She said he made no reply when the charge was put to him or when he was cautioned. Judge Máire Kenneally noted the question of bail does not arise as Mr Amah is charged with murder.

She consented to an application for legal aid after hearing Mr Amah is not employed. The accused was remanded in custody to appear again in Cloverhill District Court on January 9th.

David Amah (18) was charged with murder

Wayne Deegan of Linnetsfield avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, was charged with assault causing harm. Photogaraph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Mr Deegan of Linnetsfield avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, was charged with assault causing harm of Mr Sherry, violent disorder and producing a knife on the same date.

Det Gda Sean Kelly told the court Mr Deegan was charged in Blanchardstown Garda station just after midnight on Friday and that he made no reply.

There was no application for bail but the accused’s legal representative, Sandra Frayne, said she may make an application when Mr Deegan appears again next week.

The accused was granted legal aid after the judge heard he is not working and is in receipt of disability benefit.

Judge Kenneally remanded him in custody to January 9th when he will also appear in Cloverhill District Court.