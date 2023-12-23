Asylum seeker housing: Forensic inquiry of blaze at Ross Lake House hotel complete

Gardaí believe a fire in Co Galway which destroyed much of Ross Lake House hotel, which was earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation, was set deliberately.

Gardaí are continuing to actively investigate an incident of suspected arson that resulted in significant damage to the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway, last Saturday.

The incident happened at about 11.35pm. There was nobody inside at the time.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and inquires are ongoing.

Gardaí believe the fire, which destroyed much of the hotel that had been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation, was set deliberately.

One key line of investigation is that the blaze was started to ensure the hotel could not be used as a centre for asylum seekers from next Thursday, as had been planned.

Garda sources stressed the investigation was at an early stage. They added it would take some time to confirm where in the building, and precisely how, the fire was started.

The incident at the Ross Lake House is the latest fire which affected facilities about to be used for accommodation for international protection (IP) applicants or Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country.

The investigation team is appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.

In particular, members of the community in the Roscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist gardaí are asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clifden Garda station 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.