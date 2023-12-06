Murdered man (23) found next to burning car identified as nursing assistant

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lurgan, Co Armagh have formally identified him as 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly.

Police opened a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area of the town in the early hours of Sunday. Mr Kelly’s body was found beside a burning car at Maple Court and his identity was confirmed by the PSNI following the completion of a postmortem.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon. Police have said they do not believe there was an organised crime link to the killing.

A vigil will take place for Mr Kelly, who was from the Lurgan area, on Wednesday evening in Edward Street, where floral tributes have been left in recent days.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss,” said PSNI Det Chief Insp Tony Kelly. He said police were keen to speak to three people who were captured on CCTV walking close to the burning car on Edward Street early on Sunday.

“I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible,” he said. “If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”