Revenue seizes chewing tobacco foiling potential loss of nearly €543,000 to exchequer

Revenue officers in Dublin Port have seized 987kg of chewing tobacco with a value of €542,850.

The seizure was made as a result of risk profiling and the use of a specially trained dog.

The illicit tobacco which originated in India represents a potential loss to the exchequer of €542,850, the Revenue said in a statement. The consignment arrived via the Czech Republic and Rotterdam.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy, and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence at 1800 295 295.