More than €5m worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Waffle (6), a springer spaniel, has been taught to sniff out illicit substances and counterfeit cash and cigarettes. Photograph: Revenue

Revenue officers seized 6.3 million cigarettes with an estimated value of in excess of €5m at Dublin Port on Friday.

Revenue said the seizure had been made as a result of risk profiling “and with the assistance of detector dog Waffle and Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner”.

The illicit cigarettes, branded Kingdom Light, Kingdom Black and Williams, have an estimated value of almost €5,022 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €3.932 million, Revenue said.

The discovery was made when an unaccompanied trailer which had arrived into Dublin Port from Rotterdam was stopped and searched.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.