Sniffer dog helps recover €8.2m worth of illicit cigarettes in Co Louth

Toby, the Revenue sniffer dog, with his haul.

A sniffer dog called Toby has helped recover illicit cigarettes worth €8.2 million on the open market.

Revenue Commissioners officers and gardaí made the discovery following an intelligence-led operation in Dundalk, Co Louth on Friday.

The operation involved An Garda Síochána from the Dundalk Detective Unit, the Roads Policing Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Platinum Seven’, represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million.

A man in his 60s has been questioned and investigations are continuing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.