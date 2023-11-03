Juvenile male arrested in connection with serious assault in Sligo

Three other juvenile males are before the courts in relation to the incident.

A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Sligo on Tuesday.

A teenage boy was left in a serious condition following the assault that happened at approximately 7.10pm outside a premises on Mail Coach Road.

The teenage boy was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He is continuing to receive treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The scene was preserved for technical examination on Wednesday morning and an investigation is continuing at Sligo Garda station.

The juvenile male, who is in his teens, was arrested on Thursday evening and is detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Sligo.

