Suspect arrested over hit and run death of woman (67) in Dublin

Flowers left near the scene where Carol Seery died after being hit by a car at the Cross Guns Bridge on Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, last month. Phtograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí investigating the hit and run death of a pensioner in Dublin last month have arrested a suspect.

The man, who is in his 20s, is being questioned about the death of Carol Seery (67) who was killed on Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, last month.

Ms Seery, a grandmother, had just been out to dinner with her husband when the driver hit her at Cross Guns Bridge just after 9pm on Wednesday, October 4th and then fled the scene, before dumping the car nearby.

The car – a 2007 Dublin-registered silver Honda Civic – was later discovered abandoned near the crash scene.

A statement from Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed a man had been arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal crash.

It added the suspect, who was arrested by gardaí from Mountjoy Garda station, was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in Dublin.

Ms Seery was survived by her husband Gerry, a retired Garda member, children Karen, Gerard and Patrick and grandchildren Tadhg, Keela, Alistair, Ruby, Max and Violet.

The motorist who hit Ms Seery had reportedly moments earlier been spotted driving dangerously in the area and was being sought by gardaí at the time of the crash. He had just begun speeding away from a Garda car when his car struck the victim.

The Irish Times understands the car had not been reported stolen. It had changed hands in the days just before the crash and was still registered under the former owner’s name.

The Honda Civic has since undergone examination and gardaí are confident the vehicle represented a very strong line of inquiry.

The fatal crash was also referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as the driver was being sought by gardaí at the time of the crash.

Any incident that results in death or serious injury at, or around, the time any of the parties involved has had contact with Garda members must, under law, be referred to Gsoc by the Garda.