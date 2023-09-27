Drugs ship seized off Ireland may have two tonnes of cocaine worth €150 milion

Main points:

It could take gardaí and customs officials several days to thoroughly search the bulk carrier, MV Matthew, now detained in Cork Harbour.

The size of the 189-metre long bulk carrier means that it could take several days to thoroughly search the vessel, which sources believe was involved in the multiple drop offs of large quantities of drugs in Europe.

“The question is – are the drugs simply stored in the holds which are huge or have the traffickers taken the additional precaution of hiding them below the holds where you have doubled bottomed buoyancy tanks because if they did, that involves some major searching,” the source said.

The MV Matthew is currently berthed at Marino Point in Cork Harbour having been escorted there on Tuesday by the LE William Butler Yeats after a team of elite Army Rangers, Naval Service personnel and armed gardaí boarded the vessel in difficult conditions off Ballycotton in east Cork.

Defence Forces personnel take control of the MV Matthew, suspected of carrying more than €100m worth of cocaine, on Tuesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí believe a ship that Army Ranger Wing members were winched on to in stormy conditions on Tuesday could contain over two tonnes of cocaine with a street value of up to €150 million, The Irish Times has learned.

Initial searches of the ship detained off the Cork coast in a joint operation involving gardaí, customs and navy suggest the haul could be worth well in excess of €100 million, though that would only become clear when the bulk carrier was properly searched in Cork Harbour on Wednesday.

The large vessel – the Panamanian-registered MV Matthew – was attempting to flee when the Naval Service’s LÉ William Butler Yeats and Air Corps helicopters closed in on it off the Co Cork coast on Tuesday. Weapons systems on the LÉ William Butler Yeats were fired twice as warning shots to deter the crew from persisting with their attempted escape.

After the rangers, the most elite unit in the Defence Forces, took control of the vessel, gardaí and Customs officers were able to also go on board.

The Garda and Defence Forces were tracking the vessel on suspicion it was carrying cocaine and making deliveries of the drug to much smaller vessels at sea. One of those smaller vessels was the Castlemore fishing vessel, which ran aground on a sandbank about 12km off the coast of Blackwater, Co Wexford, late on Sunday night.

Two men – from the UK and eastern Europe – were eventually winched to safety from Coast Guard helicopter R117 in the early hours of Monday morning and on to the LÉ William Butler Yeats. They have since been arrested under anti-gangland legislation and were still in Garda custody in Co Wexford on Tuesday night.

Once those men had been taken into custody, the attentions of the Garda and Naval Service switched to the MV Matthew. That vessel had changed owners in the past six weeks or so before it set off from South America to Europe, carrying a very large haul of drugs, believed to be cocaine.

It’s understood that the ship sailed from the Dutch island of Aruba in the South Caribbean as the MV Honmon to Willemstad in the Dutch protectorate of Curaçao on August 18th from where it sailed to Georgetown in Guyana on the north Atlantic coast of South America to collect a cargo.

It was unclear exactly when the ship – a 189-metre bulk carrier valued at €9.5 million – crossed the Atlantic but by mid-September it was sailing around the Canaries Islands off the west coast of Africa before beginning a journey up the west coast of Portugal and Spain and through the Bay of Biscay up towards Brest in Brittany.

It appears that the ship was due to enter the separation zone for traffic sailing up and down the English channel but it instead carried on towards Ireland and entered the Irish Sea with the intention of docking in Belfast when it experienced engine trouble over the weekend. Read the full story by Barry Roche and Conor Lally.