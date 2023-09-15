Man unlawfully at large from Maghaberry Prison after being granted compassionate bail to attend funeral in Dublin

Ray Lee who failed to return to Maghaberry Prison after being granted compassionate bail. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

A man believed by police to be the lead member of an organised crime gang which targeted the elderly is unlawfully at large.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Ray Lee (30) failed to return to Maghaberry Prison last month after being granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.

Detectives have appealed for information in locating Lee.

A PSNI statement said: “Ray Lee was charged by police in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending crown court trial.

“Lee is believed to be the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds in which he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery.

“Over 40 victims reported losses to police to the value of over £200,000.

“He is described as being approximately 5ft 9in tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.”

The statement continued: “He was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry on Thursday, August 24th.

“Officers would ask Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.” - PA