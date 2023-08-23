Gardaí seize €810,000 worth of drugs in west Dublin with two arrested

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí have seized €810,000 worth of drugs and arrested two people in west Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of a search operation on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin crime response team along with local gardaí seized 8kg of cocaine valued at €560,000 and 4kg of MDMA valued at €250,000.

A man aged in his 50s and a woman aged in her 40s were arrested as part of the investigation.

They are both detained at Garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.