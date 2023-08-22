Armed gardaí to be deployed in Dublin city centre to combat violence

Armed gardaí, riot police and dog units are to be deployed in Dublin city centre following series of serious assaults. Photograph: PA

Garda management has promised to significantly increase visibility in Dublin city centre – including by deploying armed officers, riot police and dog units – in the wake of a series of high-profile attacks.

The policing plan will see additional gardaí stationed at trouble spots on the main thoroughfares and on the Liffey Boardwalk. Along with uniformed gardaí, specialist units will also be deployed “to enhance Garda visibility in the city centre”.

These units include the Garda Air Support Unit, the Mounted Unit, the Dog Unit, Regional Armed Response Units and Road Policing units.

In a statement on Tuesday, Garda Headquarters outlined how it plans to spend the extra €10 million allocated by the Government to tackle violence and antisocial behaviour in the city centre.

It comes as the organisation, along with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, comes under mounting pressure following several violent incidents in the city, including attacks on tourists, violent robberies in Temple Bar and the alleged stabbing of a man on Grafton Street at the weekend.

The additional funding was announced last month, with Ms McEntee saying it will provide for 240,000 extra policing hours and 20,000 garda shifts between now and the end of the year.

The Garda said the money will be used to pay for 16,500 additional hours per month in the city centre as part of a “high impact” and “visibility” strategy.

Much of the funding will go towards the increased deployment of the National Public Order Unit, the Garda’s riot unit, in the city centre on a daily basis. This will account for 20 per cent of the €10 million.

It also promised a “strong focus” on seizing alcohol and tackling street level drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

There will be “planned days of high impact visibility” involving checkpoints, the execution of warrants and summons, intelligence-led searches and arrests, immigration checks and enforcement of road traffic laws.

The response will not be limited to the city centre, the Garda said. High-impact visibility days will also take place in other Garda divisions in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“The overall objective of our activity is to reassure the citizens, visitors and the business community that Dublin is a safe place in which to live, visit, and work. An enhanced visible policing presence is central to this objective,” said Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Region Angela Willis.

High-visibility patrols on the transport network and near transport services at peak times will continue under Operation Saul, the Garda said. It said the increased activity in the city centre may push offending out to other divisions.

To combat this, each of the four outer Garda Dublin divisions will receive a portion of the additional funding. This will include patrols on public transport to deal with offenders before they reach the city centre. In total, the four divisions of the Dublin Metropolitan Region will see 48,500 extra policing hours a month.

Ms McEntee welcomed the announcement and said the funding will “ensure that the city is a safe place for all to live, work and visit”.

She said: “While policing alone cannot solve many of the factors which contribute to criminality or people feeling unsafe, high visibility policing is crucial to providing reassurance for all who live in, work in or visit our capital city.”

According to the Garda, in the past week there have been 545 arrests in Dublin and 1,667 patrols. Just under €400,000 worth of drugs and €423,000 in cash was seized.