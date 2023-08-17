PSNI data breach: man arrested is released on bail

The man arrested in connection with the major PSNI data breach has been released on bail. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The man arrested in connection with the major PSNI data breach in which the personal and employment data of 10,000 police officers and staff was published online has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The man (39) was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to terrorists by detectives investigating criminality linked to the data leak following a search in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Last week the PSNI mistakenly released the surname, first initial and employment details – including where they work and their department – of every serving police officer and civilian member of staff alongside a response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Following the leak dissident republicans claimed they had accessed the information, which was available online for several hours before it was removed.

On Monday the Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, confirmed the details were now in the hands of dissident republicans after a section of the data – several A4 pages – appeared on a wall opposite the Sinn Féin office on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Following Wednesday’s arrest Det Chief Supt Andy Hill said police were “working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff.

“Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a large-scale operation,” he said.

“We will continue in our efforts to disrupt criminal activity associated with this freedom of information data breach and to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

On Wednesday the head of the Catholic church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, spoke to Mr Byrne about the data breach and its implications.

Concerns had been raised that it would affect the recruitment of Catholic men and women into the PSNI.

Archbishop Martin emphasised his “unequivocal support” for the PSNI’s officers and civilian employees and reiterated a previous appeal to young people from the Catholic community to consider a career in policing.

“For that reason I also call on everyone in the community to reject entirely those who would intimidate or threaten the courageous women and men – including those from the Catholic community – who selflessly choose this noble vocation of policing,” he said.

“The future of peace and prosperity across the island of Ireland will depend upon respect and support for policing.”