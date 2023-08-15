Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack at Ballybrack property

A Garda outside Ridge Hall in Ballybrack, Co Dublin after it was damaged during anti-immigrant protests last month. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a house in south Dublin which anti-immigrant protesters believe is being earmarked for refugees.

The vacant building, Ridge Hall, is on Shanganagh Road in Ballybrack. It was previously targeted last month by vandals who smashed its windows.

Dublin Fire Brigade was alerted to the fire at 8.23pm on Monday. Three fire brigade units attended and the blaze was extinguished at 10pm.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred shortly before 8.20pm on Monday 14th August 2023 at a vacant building on the Shanganagh Road in Ballybrack, County Dublin.

“The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.”

The force appealed to anyone with information that can assist the investigation to contact Shankill Garda station on (01) 6665900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Local Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill had condemned last month’s attack on the building. In a letter to constitutents, she said the house had been identified as as a potential site to accommodate refugees.

However, the owners of the property have an existing rental agreement in place with a private third party and therefore it was not being progressed through the refurbishment programme to be used as refugee accommodation. Nevertheless, the house remained the focus of several nights of protests by anti-immigrant campaigners in July.

A rock was thrown through the window of the former home of independent councillor Hugh Lewis in Ballybrack recently along with a note that he said warned him to “stop supporting refugees”. Mr Lewis no longer living in the property and his 78-year-old father sustained injuries as a result of the incident.