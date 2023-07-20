US tourist has ‘life changing injuries’ after Dublin city centre attack involving three youths

Talbot Place, between Talbot Street and Store Street, Dublin where a US tourist in his 50s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Gardaí are searching for three youths who attacked a tourist in Dublin city centre last night, leaving him with “life changing injuries.”

The 57-year-old, who was visiting Ireland from the United States, had just left his accommodation on Talbot Street when he was set upon the group on Talbot Place – which leads on to Store Street.

The attack has been widely condemned, with local representatives blaming a lack of garda presence in the area. It comes three weeks after a 23-year-old Ukrainian actor was attacked, glassed and bitten a few hundred metres away after acting in a play in the Abbey Theatre.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee condemned has the latest attack “in the strongest terms” and says her thoughts “are with the victim and his family at this time.”

“There can be no excuse for such violence and intimidation and I fully understand the concerns of the local community.

Ms McEntee said she has been in contact with the Garda about the investigation.

“A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets.”

It is understood the group of attackers, who are aged in their late teens, kicked and punched the victim, including as he lay on the ground, in what sources described as an “entirely unprovoked” attack.

The attackers fled and gardaí and emergency services arrived on the scene a short time later the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

Gardaí have described his condition is described as serious but stable. Doctors believe he received a number of kicks to the head.

A source described his injuries are “life changing but not life threatening”. It is understood there are serious concerns about possible long-term brain damage.

Gardaí are confident they have identified at least one the three attackers who are suspected of being involved in other assaults in the area in the recent past. They are believed to live in the local area.

Investigators are harvesting CCTV footage from the area and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been made.

The man’s family is receiving consular assistance from the US Embassy in Dublin.

The attack occurred a few hundred metres from Store Street Garda station and in proximity to the capital’s main bus station Busáras and Connolly train station.

Independent councillor Nial Ring told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the incident had “appalled everyone in the area” and that he does not want to see Talbot Street becoming “a no-go area.”

“The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest Garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing.”

Local public representatives have previously pointed to the lack of garda resources in the area.

[ Violent attacks: ‘There’s an edge in Dublin city . . . and no consequences when you step over that edge’ ]

“We should not have to wait for incidents like this to have the issue highlighted again,” Cllr Ring said.

“People are sickened by what happened to that tourist last night. And yes, people are not surprised because we have seen Talbot Street go downhill and we have brought this up time and again with the chief superintendent in the area, Pat McManamon, who has been very understanding, but has pointed out time and again that it’s down to a lack of resources.”

Mr Ring called on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to visit the Talbot Street area. “We have a community safety partnership just about ready to go, but what we really need are gardaí on the beat.

“We need Store Street Garda station, fully resourced. They are stretched to the limit. They’re doing the best they can, but slowly but surely that part of town is becoming a no-go area. And as a Dubliner who goes into town and out of town all the time, I just think this is really frightening for people to hear attacks like this.”

In a statement, the Garda said it is “appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”