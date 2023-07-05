Counterfeit cigarettes valued at €10m seized in Dublin

The cigarettes were found in a trailer in a yard in west Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí seized counterfeit cigarettes valued at an estimated €10 million following the search of a trailer in a yard in west Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The cigarettes represented an estimated loss of €7.5 million to the Exchequer, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

No one was arrested following the search of the yard, the statement said, adding that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The search, carried out by Garda Detective Units assigned to Clondalkin and Rathcoole and the Clondalkin Tasking Unit, was part of Operation Tara, the Garda national anti-drugs strategy.

Officers with Revenue Customs also assisted in the search and took the counterfeit cigarettes for further analysis.