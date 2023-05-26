Gardaí receive bravery medals for incidents including kidnappings, shootings and grenade explosions

Gardaí were commended for their bravery on Friday for incidents including being killed by a grenade explosion in Co Cavan, kidnapped in Co Sligo, and shot at with a high velocity rifle in Co Donegal.

A total of 11 Scott medals, the highest award that can be bestowed, were awarded to deceased, retired and serving members of An Garda Síochána on Friday.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris presented the Scott Medals for bravery at Walter Scott House, Military Road, Dublin 8 on Friday morning.

The Scott Medal is the highest award that can be bestowed by the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and is awarded for “most exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty”.

READ MORE

In 1924, Colonel Walter Scott donated to An Garda Síochána a $1,000 gold bond, in perpetuity, to endow a bravery medal on members of the force.

A gold medal was posthumously awarded to Inspector Samuel Donegan for his actions on Drumboghanagh Lane, Legakelly, Cavan on June 8th, 1972.

On that day, gardaí were stationed with the Irish Defence Forces along the Cavan-Fermanagh Border, led by Inspector Donegan, when they received a tip-off that a suspect device had been found near Legakelly. Insp Donegan approached the suspect device and was figured out it was a hoax.

[ Garda to posthumously receive Scott Medal almost 40 years after being shot by Provisional IRA ]

A short distance away, a second similar device was also located. As Inspector Donegan approached this device to carry out an assessment, the device exploded. He died a short time later from injuries sustained.

A silver Scott medal was awarded to sergeant Edward Griffin, detective garda Darren Carter, detective garda Enda Gennings and garda Louis Brown, who came under fire in the Glenties, Donegal on February 22nd, 2020.

A man armed with a high velocity rifle was walking through Glenties and discharged a number of shots. Front line uniform and plain clothes gardaí responded to and contained the scene while coming under fire from the armed man.

The members arrested him and he was later charged and convicted.

An additional three silver scott medals were awarded to Sergeant Andrew O’Connor, detective Garda Niall Minnock and Garda Conor Garland after they responded to a call of a man armed with a firearm near shops in Poppintree, Ballymun in March 2019.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí found a man running with what appeared to be a black submachine gun in his hand. The man ran into a private house followed by the three gardaí and a number of shots were discharged from the bathroom.

The gardaí tackled him in the bathroom and the firearm was safely recovered. Gardaí then found what appeared to be a grenade on the floor of the bathroom. They arrested him and safely escorted him from the house.

An Irish Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal unit attended the scene to examine the grenade and a controlled explosion was conducted. The man has been charged and convicted.

Two Bronze scott medals were awarded to Sergeant PJ Gallagher and Garfa Thomas McGuinness for their anti-crime patrols in Sligo in October 1983.

The two gardaí were overpowered by a number of armed men and ordered at gunpoint to lie face down on the ground. The members were bundled first into a van and then the boot of a car when they were driven towards Bawnboy, Co Cavan.

There, they were ordered into a second hijacked car and driven to Kilnaleck, Co Cavan where the car was abandoned. The members successfully released themselves from the boot of the car and raised the alarm.

The final bronze scott medal was posthumously awarded to Sergeant Daniel Kelleher who assisted in the discovery and release of businessman Don Tidey in 1983.

Mr Tidey was abducted by armed members of the IRA posing as members of the gardaí and held in captivity for 23 days.

During the course of the search, gardaí came under fire. Despite the active shooting, detective garda Kelleher provided armed cover to other garda members who were escorting Mr Tidey to safety. A car then approached at high speed and a number of shots were discharged by the occupants of the car. This resulted in detective garda Kelleher being shot and injured in both legs.

Subsequently, three people were convicted relating to criminal charges arising from their involvement in the abduction of Mr Tidey.