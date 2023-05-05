Drugs valued at over €200,000 seized in Waterford and Dublin

Suspected drugs and cash seized by gardaí in Waterford city on Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seized over €200,000 of suspected drugs and over €10,000 cash in two separate operations on Friday.

In Waterford city, gardaí seized over €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets along with €10,540 in cash at around 7.45pm on Friday morning.

One man (50s) was arrested and is being detailed at a Garda station in Waterford under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets were seized at the property in Ferrybank, Waterford city.

Separately on Friday in Tallaght, west Dublin, two people were arrested and over €71,890 of suspected cocaine was seized by gardaí, in addition to a sum of cash during a search at a residence on Brookview Avenue at around 2.45pm.

A man (late 30s) and woman (late 40s) were arrested and are being detained at separate Garda Stations in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All drugs seized will be sent to forensic science Ireland for analysis and Garda investigations are ongoing.