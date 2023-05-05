Crime & Law

Drugs valued at over €200,000 seized in Waterford and Dublin

Separate operations took place on Friday, with suspected cannabis, cocaine, tablets and cash found

Suspected drugs and cash seized by gardaí in Waterford city on Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Ellen O'Donoghue
Fri May 5 2023 - 21:34

Gardaí seized over €200,000 of suspected drugs and over €10,000 cash in two separate operations on Friday.

In Waterford city, gardaí seized over €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets along with €10,540 in cash at around 7.45pm on Friday morning.

One man (50s) was arrested and is being detailed at a Garda station in Waterford under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets were seized at the property in Ferrybank, Waterford city.

READ MORE

Separately on Friday in Tallaght, west Dublin, two people were arrested and over €71,890 of suspected cocaine was seized by gardaí, in addition to a sum of cash during a search at a residence on Brookview Avenue at around 2.45pm.

A man (late 30s) and woman (late 40s) were arrested and are being detained at separate Garda Stations in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All drugs seized will be sent to forensic science Ireland for analysis and Garda investigations are ongoing.

Ellen O'Donoghue

Ellen O'Donoghue

Ellen O'Donoghue is an Irish Times journalist.

LATEST STORIES