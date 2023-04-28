Lorry hijacked and Covid test kits stolen in Co Meath

The theft of a lorry in Co Meath is being investigated by gardaí. File photograph: The Irish Times

The theft of a lorry that was carrying Covid-test kits in Co Meath last Tuesday is being investigated by gardaí.

The articulated lorry was parked in a layby on the N2 Dublin road in Fennor, near Slane, when a number of people restrained the driver and seized his vehicle.

The driver was threatened and driven from the location but was later released with no injuries. He reported the matter to gardaí.

The lorry was found on Wednesday afternoon, but the Covid-19 test kits were missing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.