Man in his 20s dies following fatal assault in Dublin 8

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 20s has died after receiving serious injuries in an assault on Harrington Street in Dublin 8 at around 4.45am on Wednesday morning.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man was taken from the scene to St James’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem will take place later on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with their investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.