‘Kerry babies’ case: two held on suspicion of murder

The latest investigation into the Kerry babies case is understood to be focused on the south of the county, and a man and a woman arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the discovery of a baby’s body almost 40 years ago remain in custody.

Gardaí have not disclosed where the pair were arrested. However, at the announcement of a cold-case review in 2018 into the killing of ‘Baby John’, whose body was found on White Strand near Cahersiveen on April 14th 1984, gardaí said they believed people in the southern part of Kerry could help them with their inquiries.

Det Chief Supt Walter O’Sullivan, heading up the Garda Serious Crime Review Team at the time, was asked where gardaí would focus their inquiries during a press conference at Cahersiveen Garda station on January 16th, 2018, to announce the cold-case review.

“We are certainly acting on the premise that the answers to the questions lie in south Kerry and the Iveragh Peninsula and we would ask people to come forward even ... Time has moved on, but time can become the friend of the investigator in that society has changed and people may be freer to come forward with information.”

Det Chief Supt O’Sullivan suggested somebody who might have been in a young person in the 1980s and under the influence or control of an older person might now be more independent and in a position to come forward with information whereas previously they might have feared doing so.

Gardaí are remaining much more tight-lipped on this occasion with few details emerging about the arrests as detectives continue to question the pair in Listowel and Castleisland Garda stations

Gardaí have not, for example, indicated when or where the pair were arrested, whether they were arrested at one or two locations, or what the relationship is or was between the pair or why they are suspects for the murder of the baby, named later as Baby John.

At the same press conference announcing the cold case review, Supt Flor Murphy who is heading up the investigation, confirmed that Baby John had been dead for two days when he was found wedged in a rock by farmer Jack Griffin while out running at White Strand on April 14th, 1984.

Supt Murphy also confirmed that a postmortem by then State Pathologist, Prof John Harbison confirmed the baby had been stabbed 28 times and his neck broken while Det Supt Chief O’Sullivan described the fatal assault on the infant as “a frenzied attack”.

The Garda Press Office confirmed in its statement on Thursday night announcing the arrest of the man in his 60s and woman in her 50s that gardaí had interviewed hundreds of people as part of its cold-case review while some 560 separate lines of inquiry had been followed.

Since the review opened, gardaí set about seeking voluntary DNA samples from a large number of people in the greater Cahersiveen area after they spoke with local fishermen about currents and came to the view that for the baby’s body to be washed up on White Strand, it must have entered the sea locally.

Gardaí in September 2028 turned their focus to Valentia Island, and a team of 20 officers carried out door-to-door inquiries as they explored the theory the body of the baby may have been thrown into the sea from Valentia and carried by currents across to White Strand.

Baby John is buried in Cahersiveen with a simple headstone proclaiming, “I am the Kerry baby, Christened on April 14, 1984, named John. I forgive” but the fact the headstone has been vandalised several times has led gardaí to believe some local has information on both his birth and death.

Det Chief Supt O’Sullivan told the press briefing in January 2018, in Cahersiveen that Forensic Science Ireland had been able to build a full DNA profile for Baby John from a blood sample taken at postmortem in April 1984 by then State pathologist Prof John Harbison

But in September 2021, gardaí exhumed the baby’s remains at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen on foot of a ministerial order and the remains were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for examination where it is understood DNA samples were taken for analysis.

Speaking on Friday morning, Minister for Justice Simon Harris said the period of the ‘Kerry babies’ case “was extraordinarily traumatic and painful for people in Kerry, for people across the country”.

“We’ve got to remember here, the most innocent of people, an innocent baby was found murdered on a beach,” Mr Harris said on Friday morning.

“No matter how long ago it was or how different an Ireland it may have been. Every person in Ireland, young or old, has the right to truth and justice. And I know the gardaí have been working extraordinarily hard on this, particularly since a renewed effort in 2018,” Mr Harris said.

The Minister said he did not want to say anything that cuts across a live investigation other than “to encourage anybody with any information to come forward as this is a pivotal moment and anybody who has any information, no matter how small, and that could be extremely helpful”.

Mr Harris said the Kerry babies case was “a defining moment in social history” and that his thoughts were with “Joanne Hayes today and her own family and all of the pain that she went through and the really despicable and unacceptable way she was treated at this time”.