Forty people to appear before court after Garda operations in Coolock and Raheny

Some 40 people are expected to appear before Dublin District Courts this morning following Garda operations in Coolock and Raheny in Dublin.

These were carried out as part of Operation Thor in North Dublin, and targeted organised crime groups and repeat offenders.

The 39 men and one woman, aged 18 to 63, have been charged with a total of 60 offences including burglary and associated crime and will appear before Swords and Balbriggan District Courts this morning.

An additional two people who were arrested as part of this operation are being dealt with under the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme.