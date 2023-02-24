Gardaí to work ‘in lockstep’ with PSNI on investigation into shooting of PSNI officer in Omagh

Det Chief Insp John Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times. File photograph: PA

Garda officers will work “in lockstep” with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to “frustrate” further attacks following the shooting of a senior policeman in Omagh, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

The Chief Constable confirmed on Friday that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had given a “complete assurance” that he “stands strongly with us” in investigating the attempted murder of Det Chief Insp (DCI) John Caldwell.

Border patrols are being stepped up by the Garda to assist the PSNI investigation, added Mr Byrne.

Off-duty officer

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times by two men outside a leisure complex in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

The 48-year-old off-duty officer was loading footballs into the back of his car after coaching an under-15s soccer team and accompanied by his young son when he was targeted.

On Friday afternoon, the PSNI said it was treating the attack as “terrorist-related”.

“Our primary line of enquiry is the New IRA.”

Five men have been arrested.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Constable met the leaders of the North’s five main political parties to brief them on the case.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder in a show of unity at a time when there has been no functioning government for a year, they jointly condemned the shooting.

Addressing media outside police headquarters in Belfast, Mr Byrne said the coming together of parties was a significant show of solidarity that showed the “sheer sense of outrage at this pointless and senseless attack”.

He was flanked by Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The Chief Constable told reporters that DCI Caldwell was “heavily sedated” in Altnagelvin hospital in Derry.

Commenting on his private meeting with politicians, he said he had outlined the “pace and content” of the investigation.

‘Personal support’

Asked for an update on the cross-Border aspect of the inquiry and how closely the PSNI was working with the Garda, Mr Byrne gave details of a conversation that had taken place with Mr Harris the previous day:

“I personally spoke to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. He’s been very forthright in his personal support — from his previous career, he knows John well so there’s a slightly different dimension. He also gave his absolute assurance he has stepped up patrols in the immediate Border areas to complement some of the activity that we’re doing at the moment.

“I have complete assurance that he stands strongly with us and is forthright in his condemnation both of this attack and also making sure his officers are working in lockstep with us to try and frustrate further outrage and make sure we bring the people who committed this attack to justice”.

Five men — aged 38, 45, 47, 22 and 43 — have been arrested and remain in custody.