Former GAA star arrested over alleged fraud released without charge

A former top GAA player arrested by gardaí about a series of alleged fraud offences has been freed without charge.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

He was freed on Thursday morning. Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating whether the retired player deceived friends, acquaintances and business associates into lending him money for medical treatment abroad for a cancer condition he falsely claimed to have. The sums involved range from a few thousand euro up to five- and six-figure amounts.

It is understood detectives arrested the man on suspicion of having committed an offence under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of up to five years if convicted on indictment.

It emerged last weekend that businessman Denis O’Brien allowed the sports star to use some of his properties and gave large sums and loans to the man, who claimed that he needed the money to fund his cancer treatment.